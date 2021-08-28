Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KRTX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,034,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

