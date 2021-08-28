Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $370.00. The stock had previously closed at $342.27, but opened at $317.78. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autodesk shares last traded at $316.32, with a volume of 57,408 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

