Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 31st

Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KVSA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Khosla Ventures Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Khosla Ventures Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

