FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FTC Solar traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.69. 4,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

