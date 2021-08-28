Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 17391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Specifically, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.12 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

