PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 965,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

