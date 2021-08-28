American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.