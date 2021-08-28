Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the July 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aben Resources stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

