Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 395 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 442.06.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.