Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.15.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$75.92 and a 12-month high of C$132.35. The firm has a market cap of C$82.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

