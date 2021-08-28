Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$89.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.19.

BNS opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$79.39. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

