Credit Suisse Group Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.08.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.96%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

