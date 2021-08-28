Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -682.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

