Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

OLK opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $137,416,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $36,000,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $26,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

