Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

