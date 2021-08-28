OceanaGold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Ouperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -25.16.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

