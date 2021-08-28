Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.65. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

