Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

CARA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

CARA stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $730.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

