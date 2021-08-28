Benchmark Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $50.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.