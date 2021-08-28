iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 311.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.49.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,492 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 755,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.