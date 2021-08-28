Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Sector Perform

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.