Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Sector Perform

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
