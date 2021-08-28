Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.96 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

