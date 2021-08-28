Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 142.7% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 227,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

