Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Buyback $8.50 billion in Outstanding Shares

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.