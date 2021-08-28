Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NDSN stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

