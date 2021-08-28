Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $396.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

