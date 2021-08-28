-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $127.70.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $100,504,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

