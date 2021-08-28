-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.25). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

