Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($201.78).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £145.60 ($190.23).

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 541.40. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

