Kenneth Murray Purchases 250,000 Shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Stock

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) insider Kenneth Murray acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Shares of LON BLP opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £13.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Blue Planet Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

