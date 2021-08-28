Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Trading Down 11.1%

Adocia SA (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) shares fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adocia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

