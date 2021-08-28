Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Down 0.4%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 1,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

