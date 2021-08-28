QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 719% from the average daily volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

