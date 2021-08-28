Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $48.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,891.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,900.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,677.72. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

