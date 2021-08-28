Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 37.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,414,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.