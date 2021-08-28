iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 641,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

