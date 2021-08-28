MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Achieves $45.35 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and $133,389.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00008597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00486629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.93 or 0.01118427 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,769,193 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.