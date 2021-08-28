Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 139,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,027. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.