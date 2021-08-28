Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Nwam LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

