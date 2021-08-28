Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,741,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

