FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Up 0.5%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.37. 61,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 88,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter.

