Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,838,000.

