USDK Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $136.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.57 or 1.00201430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01007006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.51 or 0.06426639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

