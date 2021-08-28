Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,074,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

VOX traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 57,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,570. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

