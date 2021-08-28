CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.79. 295,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,246. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

