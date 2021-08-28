Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

FOXF stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.00. 150,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

