Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 13,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.