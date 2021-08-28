Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 18,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 54,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

