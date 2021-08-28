Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

