Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading 50.2% Higher Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $50.66 million and $1.12 million worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $167,733.25 or 3.41937577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.